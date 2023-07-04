x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Fashion Friday: Easter dresses on a budget (FCL Apr. 7, 2023)

Looking for a last-minute Easter outfit? Jordan found two spring dresses for only $7.49 each!

More Videos

Jordan found a like-new Betsey Johnson dress perfect for Easter, that would normally be at least $100, for less than $8! She found another spring dress for the same price. Two dresses for about $15; you can't beat it! When you shop Goodwill, it's good for the community, good for the environment, and good for your wallet. Visit goodwilljax.org for more information.

Before You Leave, Check This Out