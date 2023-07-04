Jordan found a like-new Betsey Johnson dress perfect for Easter, that would normally be at least $100, for less than $8! She found another spring dress for the same price. Two dresses for about $15; you can't beat it! When you shop Goodwill, it's good for the community, good for the environment, and good for your wallet. Visit goodwilljax.org for more information.
Fashion Friday: Easter dresses on a budget (FCL Apr. 7, 2023)
