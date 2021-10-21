Fantastic Fall Weather Continues This Weekend (FCL Oct. 21, 2021)

Yes it's great weather to get outside and even find that perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch both Saturday and Sunday. In the morning a cup of pumpkin spice coffee will go well with the nice crisp 60s to start! Both days we have comfortable highs in the lower 80s inland to near 80 at the beach with a fresh breeze off the ocean. Stargazer's make sure to keep an eye to the sky. The Orion meteor shower continues and check out the bright and brilliant Hunter's Moon!