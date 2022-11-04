Fantasmic! returns to Disney's Hollywood Studios

Nightly show features a new scene and technology

If you've never seen the live show of Fantasmic! at Hollywood Studios, picture yourself with a front-row seat to Mickey's imagination. Now add dancing water, projection, lasers, pyrotechnics, special effects, music and some of your beloved Disney characters.

It's a 29-minute show park guests at Hollywood Studios can enjoy nightly. The return includes a new hero sequence showcasing scenes from "Moana," "Mulan," "Aladdin," Pocahontas," and "Frozen 2."

Mickey Mouse uses his magic to create dancing water, shooting comets, balls of fire and more. When Disney villains show up in attempt to turn Mickey's dreams into nightmares, he uses the powers of good to triumph over evil.

Quotes provided by Walt Disney World:

"We get to see some new characters introduced to Fantasmic!, and we get to show their stories in a new, unique way utilizing a combination of projections, lasers and new lighting," said Matthew Hamel, show director for Disney Live Entertainment.

"It was extremely exciting to take advantage of technological enhancements that didn't originally exist when the show opened in 1998, " says Katrina Mena Rick, broadcast creative producer for Disney Live Entertainment. "So we [worked] with other disciplines such as special effects, lighting, lasers and music to ensure that our visual content was as exactly seamless and as beautiful as it could be."

Fantasmic! Fun Facts: