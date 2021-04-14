Family fun at Jekyll Island Just Got Better

Packed with a rich history, pristine beaches, biking and hiking trails there is more to do than ever this summer. A must-see are the 100 year old one of a kind Tiffany stained glass windows at Faith Chapel. You can then cool off at the Summer Waves Park that just got bigger and better with the new Man O'War waterslides. This hidden gem of a place is that get-away you have been looking for not too far from home yet will leave you feeling refreshed and recharged.