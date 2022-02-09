Exposing the emotional and physical affects of psoriasis (FCL Sept. 2, 2022)

Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, immune-mediated skin disease that may occur anywhere on the body and affects more than nine million people in the United States. But did you know that it can have a significant impact on all aspects of life - physically, mentally, and emotionally? Dr. Tina Bhutani; Leading Psoriasis and Skin Treatment Center Dermatologist and Sabrina Skiles; Award-Winning Writer and Psoriasis Advocate share the impacts of living with Psoriasis. Visit exposepsoriasis.com for more information.
Learn about the impacts of living with psoriasis and why having honest conversations with loved ones is important.