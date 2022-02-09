Exposing the emotional and physical affects of psoriasis (FCL Sept. 2, 2022)

Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, immune-mediated skin disease that may occur anywhere on the body and affects more than nine million people in the United States. But did you know that it can have a significant impact on all aspects of life - physically, mentally, and emotionally? Dr. Tina Bhutani; Leading Psoriasis and Skin Treatment Center Dermatologist and Sabrina Skiles; Award-Winning Writer and Psoriasis Advocate share the impacts of living with Psoriasis. Visit exposepsoriasis.com for more information.