Explore space at your own pace with MOSH's Silver Space Series (FCL Jan. 9, 2023)

Explore space at your own pace with a morning created for seniors (55+ only) on January 11th! Embark on an amazing voyage that digs into a mysterious concept in space science. New insights are brought to life through this interactive and live-narrated program in the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium. Space simulations, storytelling, demonstrations, and digital video projection are manipulated to leave fans of space awestruck under the 60-foot Planetarium dome.