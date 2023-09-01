Explore space at your own pace with MOSH's Silver Space Series (FCL Jan. 9, 2023)

Explore space at your own pace with a morning created for seniors (55+ only) on January 11th! Embark on an amazing voyage that digs into a mysterious concept in space science. New insights are brought to life through this interactive and live-narrated program in the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium. Space simulations, storytelling, demonstrations, and digital video projection are manipulated to leave fans of space awestruck under the 60-foot Planetarium dome.
Agenda:
9 – 10 a.m. | Arrival/Free Exploration
10 – 11:30 a.m. | Planetarium Program with Intermission, Q&A, Refreshments
11:30 – 12 p.m. | Exhibit Exploration with Museum Staff
12 – 12:30 p.m. | Free Exploration
Price:
$16 | Senior
$9 | Aide
Visit themosh.org for more information.