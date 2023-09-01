x
Explore space at your own pace with MOSH's Silver Space Series (FCL Jan. 9, 2023)

This month's theme is James Webb Space Telescope Breakthroughs.

Explore space at your own pace with a morning created for seniors (55+ only) on January 11th!  Embark on an amazing voyage that digs into a mysterious concept in space science.  New insights are brought to life through this interactive and live-narrated program in the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium.  Space simulations, storytelling, demonstrations, and digital video projection are manipulated to leave fans of space awestruck under the 60-foot Planetarium dome.

Agenda:
9 – 10 a.m. | Arrival/Free Exploration
10 – 11:30 a.m. | Planetarium Program with Intermission, Q&A, Refreshments
11:30 – 12 p.m. | Exhibit Exploration with Museum Staff
12 – 12:30 p.m. | Free Exploration

Price:
$16 | Senior
$9 | Aide

Visit themosh.org for more information.

