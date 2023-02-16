Expert tips for investing in 2023 (FCL Feb. 16, 2023)

The world of money and investing reached an important milestone recently: the 30th anniversary of the very first exchange traded fund launched in the U.S. The SPDR® S&P 500® ETF – simply referred to as “SPY”- made its debut in January of 1993, revolutionizing the way investors big and small invest. 30 years later SPY has become the largest exchange traded fund in the world, with more than $355 billion in assets. Today, ETFs have become core building blocks for investors making decisions about where to put their money to work in the market. The expansion of ETFs to include different types of funds in a variety of asset classes has further added to their appeal with investors who value having choices. Visit ssga.com for more information.