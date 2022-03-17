Every bite counts when it comes to nutrition and wellness (FCL Mar. 17, 2022)

March is National Nutrition Month, a perfect time to highlight the food, meals, and behaviors that impact our overall health and wellness. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a healthy dietary pattern can help people achieve and maintain good health while reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Visit nutritionbymia.com for more information.
Every bite counts when it comes to nutrition and wellness
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Mia Syn shares advice on enhancing our nutrition and wellness plans throughout 2022.