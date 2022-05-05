Eco Adventure supports the University's objectives by offering experiences that cultivate awareness of the natural world. Our mission is to provide meaningful experiences and improve the quality of life of students, youth and the Northeast Florida community through experiential education in nature. Go to https://www.unf.edu/recwell/eco/ for more information.
Escape into Nature in the Heart of Jacksonville (FCL May 5, 2022)
Ready for some fun! Amy Costa takes us on the nature trails at the University of North Florida that includes a zip line and Osprey Challenge Course.