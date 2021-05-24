Enjoy your beach day and stay safe in the sun

We all love the pool and beach this time of year but we need to be smart in the sun because our health depends on it. Tommy Bahama is a member of the Skin Cancer Foundation and has its seal of approval for effective sun protection. Our first line of defense is our clothes. Fabrics used in Tommy Bahama apparel, swimwear and beach gear have 30-50 UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) and remember to apply and reapply the sunscreen here on the First Coast because of our very strong sun angle. Don't forget to hydrate and pick foods that do well in the sun and heat. Now go have fun in the sun!