Enjoy 'Mother's Day Sip and Shop' at Kid to Kid (FCL May 4, 2023)

Kid to Kid will host two after hours "Mother's Day Sip and Shop" events from 7-9 p.m. at both locations. All the details are on their Facebook page.

Make sure to RSVP to help the store teams plan -- and that RSVP will also enter you in a drawing for a $30 store credit.

Kid to Kid carries the most current maternity styles, casual and dressy. Maternity clothes can be pricey -- so this is an option to help you save on items you'll be wearing for such a short period of time. This is also a great place to shop for a special event that you may have during your pregnancy - like baby showers, a gender reveal or even a formal event. They also carry nursing apparel - even swimwear and accessories like diaper bags and carriers.

Just like with kids clothing, they also buy maternity items. Because maternity styles change so frequently, they're looking for items that have been in retail stores within the last year. Kid to Kid pays cash or 20% more in store credit for the items they're able to purchase from you.

For almost 30 years, Kid to Kid has paid families to recycle their kids’ stuff. Each year Kid to Kid stores across the country buy and sell over two million items. That means real cash money into the pockets of families in our community – giving a new meaning to SHOP LOCAL!

More importantly – it means families are saving millions of dollars by shopping at Kid to Kid. It means a better life for their kids and a better life for their neighbor’s kids.