Enjoy 'Friday Night Vibes' at James Weldon Johnson Park (FCL Aug. 8, 2022)

Starting on Friday, August 12th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., join James Weldon Johnson Park and Friends for Friday Night Vibes – a bimonthly event miniseries leading up to JWJ’s 2nd Annual Hip Hop Festival in February 2023! In honor of Hip Hop’s Birthday (August 11, 1973), the miniseries will include food trucks, vendors, live DJ sets from Mr. Al Pete, and more! The other dates are Oct. 7th and Dec. 9th, with each event offering something different. Visit jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org for more information.