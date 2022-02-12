The 18th Annual Family Night on Broadway is sponsored by VyStar Credit Union and First Coast News. Family Night activities will be from 6:00-7:25 p.m. and will include children’s activities and are free with paid show admission tickets. Save on Family Night tickets purchased through the FSCJ Artist Series. Buy an adult ticket and receive a child’s (12 and under) ticket free with promo code FAMILY at fscjartistseries.org/tickets/elf. Must purchase in pairs and select two seats for discount to apply. Valid for price levels D, F and I on Tue. 12/6 only. Facility fee, service charge and order fee are not discounted.
Elf the Musical is heading to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (FCL Dec. 2, 2022)
The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents Elf the Musical Dec. 6-11 and the 18th Annual Family Night on Broadway on opening night.