Educate, inspire, and connect with women at Generation W's annual signature event (FCL Mar. 8, 2023)

Educate, inspire, and connect with women at Generation W's annual signature event

The event is March 24th at UNF’s Fine Arts Center. This year’s theme is "The Positive and the Possible."

Generation W is a nationally recognized non-profit whose action-oriented programs are designed to create awareness and propel change. 

In an evolving world that continues to pose challenges for us, this is an opportunity to take a fresh look at the world around us and find ways we can elevate ourselves and each other. There will be exciting speakers, panels, workshops, and opportunities to connect!  

Generation W has become recognized as a day filled with the spirit of possibility by a community that gathers from across the country to be energized, educated, entertained, and inspired throughout a day that ultimately delivers lessons and friendships.    

*Unique virtual livestream experience tickets are also available. If you cannot travel, by all means grab some friends for an impactful virtual experience. 

Visit genwnow.com for more information.

