Generation W is a nationally recognized non-profit whose action-oriented programs are designed to create awareness and propel change. Programs like Generation W’s annual signature event and bi-weekly REfresh series bring together speakers from throughout the country to educate, inspire, and connect women and their communities. Visit genwnow.com for more information.
Educate, inspire, and connect with women at Generation W's annual signature event (FCL Mar. 28, 2022)
Generation W Founder, Donna Orender shares details on this year's event, which is April 1st at UNF.