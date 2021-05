As families fire up their grill and enjoy outdoor meals, choosing sustainable seafood is not only a healthy dining option, but also environmentally friendly. Teresa Ish is a Seafood and Oceans Expert for the Walton Family Foundation, and will let us in on ways we can pick out sustainable seafood, and the benefit on the health of our environment and oceans. Go to http://www.waltonfamilyfoundation.org/seafood and give it a try! You will be pleasantly surprised!