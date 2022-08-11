Wonderful Pistachios are a very versatile ingredient. You can do almost anything with these amazing nuts. Let their buttery richness crust a chicken or be the counterpoint to bright citrus flavor in a summer salad, or even flavor a dessert cake all in the same meal! Even better, they're a good source of protein. Nearly 90% of their fats are unsaturated fats, and they're a good source of fiber, too. So Get Crackin’ and Get Cookin’. Visit WonderfulPistachios.com for more information.
Easy ways to include Wonderful Pistachios into our holiday meals (FCL Nov. 8, 2022)
November is American Diabetes Month, and just in time for the holidays, registered dietitian Mia Syn, brings some cheer with tasty and healthy recipes.