1 cup of old-fashioned steel oats, 1/2 cup of creamy peanut butter, 2 tablespoons of chocolate protein powder, 1/4 cup of honey, 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

No baking is necessary, just roll them together for a delicious treat. They stay good in the fridge for 1-2 weeks or 1-2 months if you freeze them.