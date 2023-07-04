Easy Easter treat to make with the kids (FCL Apr. 7, 2023)

Ingredients:

-Pretzels (you can buy already dipped pretzels to save time)

-White chocolate

-Sprinkles



Melt the white chocolate and dip the pretzels in melted white chocolate. Set on parchment paper to "dry." Once dry, put melted chocolate in the bottom hole of the pretzel. Create a face by adding sprinkles before it dries. A heart sprinkle makes a great nose and regular sprinkles make great whiskers. Let dry and enjoy. Happy Easter!