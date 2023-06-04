The Easter chocolates will not melt in the hot sun this year. A nor'easter develops by Easter Sunday dropping high temperatures into the upper 60s. Easter sunrise service is at 7:05 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50s so make sure to dress warmly. By Easter afternoon another round of rain arrives with the heaviest rain at the beaches so be extra careful getting to Grandma's house.
Easter Nor'Easter hides the sun but not all the fun (FCL Apr. 6, 2023)
This weekend starts nice for all the holiday activities but be ready for rain by late day Saturday into Easter Sunday.