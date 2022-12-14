Duval Honda: Proud Sponsor of the 12 Days of Giveaways (FCL Dec. 14, 2022)

Senior Sales Consultant, David Vergara talks about what makes buying a car from Duval Honda special and what is new about Honda's 2023 lineup.

Example video title will go here for this video

Duval Honda loves being part of and active in our great community. David shares why he thinks it's a great place not just to do business but to work. This is why their motto is the Duval Real Deal.

While you're busy exploring the various options at your disposal, you'll be accompanied by a non-commissioned sales consultant. They'll take the time to show you around, provide you with a closer look at any models that interest you, and answer all your questions. Proudly serving Jacksonville, Orange Park, Baldwin and Callahan areas.