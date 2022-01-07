Duval Honda Military Appreciation (FCL July 1, 2022)

Military members can take advantage of a $500 rebate on new vehicle purchases on top of this weekend's 4th of July Military Appreciation rebate of an additional $500 off new or preowned vehicles through July 4th. And don't forget, active and retired service members get 10% off service and parts all year long!* The company also has incentives for prior service members who are interested in working for Duval Honda.
The general manager, Will Law also shares information on the new 2023 Honda HR-V Sport. Visit duvalhonda.com/military-appreciation.htm and duvalhonda.com for more information.
*Up to $200, not combined with any other offers/discounts, with proof of active or retired military ID.