x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Duval Ford: Delighted to Show Cars at JADA Auto Show (FCL Feb. 10, 2023)

Alden Davis, First Impression Specialist, runs you through the customer first process, the benefits of ordering a vehicle and the what to expect at the auto show.

More Videos

Ford Commercial Vehicle Service Benefits

Commercial customers have access to a dedicated account manager who can help you find the best vehicles for your company's needs and secure the ideal financing solution for your budget. And when you need service, you can count on our technicians for quality work and quick turnaround times. We even offer extended service hours, pick-up and delivery for maintenance and repairs, and mobile technicians that can come to you. We have an enormous commercial vehicle service center with room for your largest trucks and vehicles, as well as diesel repair specialists.

Go to https://www.duvalford.com/ for more information or visit them at 1616 Cassat Avenue Jacksonville, Florida 32210.

Go to http://jadaonline.com/jacksonville-international-auto-show/  for more information.

Before You Leave, Check This Out