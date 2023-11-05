Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Flavored Whiskey: "A Whiskey for Everyone" (FCL May 11, 2023)

Duke & Dame began as an idea exchanged between two friends at a bar in South Florida and evolved into a vision to redefine the whiskey drinking experience. As the popularity of American whiskey continued to grow, they felt there was something missing in the segment – specifically, a whiskey that offered amazing flavor without sacrificing the quality and complexity typically associated with premium whiskeys.
In order to fill this void, they set out to create a premium craft whiskey with robust salted caramel flavor and just the right amount of sweetness – a whiskey sophisticated enough to be sipped neat, yet playful enough to be enjoyed as a shot or in a cocktail – a whiskey that could be enjoyed by whiskey enthusiasts and newcomers alike, as well as those who may not have enjoyed whiskey in the past.
Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Flavored Whiskey is proudly distilled and bottled in South Florida and is now available at select liquor stores, bars and restaurants across Florida, Michigan and New York. Visit dukeanddame.com for more information.