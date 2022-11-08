DSAJ: Come Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Buddy Walk (FCL Aug. 11, 2022)

This event is a reflection of the great people and organizations in our community that make this a better place to live. This ambitious fundraiser helps those families impacted by Down Syndrome year-round that includes fun activities and sports like basketball, soccer and swimming. It also helps fund the exciting and new Career Solutions Services. Buddy Walk includes teams starring their loved ones with Down syndrome like COOL HAND LUKE. This 1-mile charity walk begins at the Sea Walk Pavilion on the sands of beautiful Jacksonville Beach on Saturday, October 15th at 2 p.m.