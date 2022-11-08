DSAJ: Come Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Buddy Walk (FCL Aug. 11, 2022)

This event is a reflection of the great people and organizations in our community that make this a better place to live. This ambitious fundraiser helps those families impacted by Down Syndrome year-round that includes fun activities and sports like basketball, soccer and swimming. It also helps fund the exciting and new Career Solutions Services. Buddy Walk includes teams starring their loved ones with Down syndrome like COOL HAND LUKE. This 1-mile charity walk begins at the Sea Walk Pavilion on the sands of beautiful Jacksonville Beach on Saturday, October 15th at 2 p.m.
Go to DSAJ Buddy Walk for more information. It has a carnival, live bands, food trucks and cool shirts that also help raise money supporting this wonderful organization. Find out why it is without a doubt one of the biggest Buddy Walks in the country with more than 200 people with Down syndrome alongside 3,000 + of their loved ones and supporters celebrating that extra special chromosome.