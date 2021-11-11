A recent 3M survey found about half of Americans are planning to travel for the holidays with over 60% planning to travel by car. Americans are most concerned about road safety when traveling during the peak holiday season. Learn the rules of the road and what you can pack in your car to help keep you safe. Go to 3M.com for more information.
Drive with a Reason this Holiday Season (FCL Nov. 11, 2021)
Lauren Fix, the Car Coach goes over a safety checklist to keep you and your family safe no matter where you travel.