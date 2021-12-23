Here at home Santa will have no trouble taking care of business and no problems for us getting to Grandma's house. There is great travel weather across most of the country but check plans heading out West where winter is dominating. But here at home it is all about a warm ridge of high pressure and getting outside. Temperatures will push 80 or near record highs by Sunday. Have a safe and wonderful holiday weekend.
Dreaming of a Beautiful Sunny Christmas? (FCL Dec. 23, 2021)
Dream no more! We can enjoy the weather, family and friends living in this amazing place called home with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine!