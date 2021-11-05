Women are natural caregivers and most days take care of everybody but themselves. Dr. Jacqueline Walters makes sure you know it is okay to slow down and love yourself. She will have you wanting to eat healthier and has a great diagnosis to that will make your smile brighter than ever. If you are running around most days she has just the thing for those aching joints and feet and even a nice way to pamper yourself and your skin.
Dr. Jacqueline Walters empowers women to make healthy choices
Jacqueline Walters or Jackie as we know her from Married to Medicine takes a proactive approach to women's health.