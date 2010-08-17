For 12 years, McKenzie’s Run has been raising awareness about The McKenzie Noelle Wilson Foundation’s local and global programs, while promoting unity within the Jacksonville community. The McKenzie Noelle Wilson Foundation was established in memory of, McKenzie, who passed away on August 17, 2010. Visit mckenziesrun.org for more information.
Don't miss McKenzie's Run (FCL Nov. 11, 2022)
