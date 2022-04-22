Love at first sight, young romance, starving artists, and a coming of age: a perfect recipe for one of the most beloved and beautiful tragedies ever written. Metropolitan Opera Stage Director Gregory Keller and Courtney Lewis bring opera back to Jacoby Symphony Hall in this Jacksonville Symphony production and spectacle of the season. Visit jaxsymphony.org for tickets.
Don't miss Jacksonville Symphony’s largest production of the season (FCL Apr. 22, 2022)
"La Bohème" will be performed at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m.