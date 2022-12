Carolina Trejos, Journalist and TV Host helps us protect our money from fraud this holiday season.

When someone asks for money or personal information, stop and take these steps:

End the conversation without providing any money or personal information such as your Social Security Number, credit or debit card number or bank account number.

When in doubt, don’t hesitate to contact Chase (1-800-935-9935 or visit your local branch) or call your local police department.