Don't let counterfeit goods ruin your holidays (FCL Nov. 30, 2021)

Learn about the ‘Shop Smart’ campaign that protects consumers and businesses from counterfeit goods.

Due to the pandemic, supply chain issues, and shifting shopping habits, millions of consumers are purchasing their holiday gifts and other necessities online. With the ease and convenience of direct-to-consumer purchasing, consumers must also remain vigilant to be sure they receive authentic products. Learn how you can avoid scams. Visit uschamber.com/shopsmart for more information.

