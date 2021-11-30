Due to the pandemic, supply chain issues, and shifting shopping habits, millions of consumers are purchasing their holiday gifts and other necessities online. With the ease and convenience of direct-to-consumer purchasing, consumers must also remain vigilant to be sure they receive authentic products. Learn how you can avoid scams. Visit uschamber.com/shopsmart for more information.
Don't let counterfeit goods ruin your holidays (FCL Nov. 30, 2021)
Learn about the ‘Shop Smart’ campaign that protects consumers and businesses from counterfeit goods.