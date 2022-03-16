Joining us with this positive development are Kenneth Harper; Vice President/General Manager of Ambient Clinical Intelligence and Virtual Assistants and Hal Baker; Senior Vice President & Chief Digital & Chief Information Officer of WellSpan. Go to www.nuance.com/ambient for more information.
Doctors: No More Texting and Treating Patients Thanks to New Technology (FCL March 16, 2022)
Say goodbye to computer screens and hello to more eye contact when seeking care. Nuance DAX makes check-ups a more personal experience for doctors and patients.