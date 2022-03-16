x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Doctors: No More Texting and Treating Patients Thanks to New Technology (FCL March 16, 2022)

Say goodbye to computer screens and hello to more eye contact when seeking care. Nuance DAX makes check-ups a more personal experience for doctors and patients.

Joining us with this positive development are Kenneth Harper; Vice President/General Manager of Ambient Clinical Intelligence and Virtual Assistants and Hal Baker; Senior Vice President & Chief Digital & Chief Information Officer of WellSpan. Go to www.nuance.com/ambient for more information.

In Other News

Enhance your wellness routine by doing more for your brain