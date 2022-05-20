Dr. Randall Morgan is joined by Ramona Burress, Director of Diversity and Inclusion of Clinical Trials and shares what is being done through the Research Includes Me program to make sure all populations are heard and represented in clinical trials. For more information, please visit researchincludesme.com.
Diversity & Inclusion Critical for Medical Advancements (FCL May 20, 2022)
Dr. Randall Morgan, a health disparities expert, shares why it is vital for all people to be included when researching and developing new medications and treatments.