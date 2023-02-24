Dive into the magical world of Cirque Italia! (FCL Feb. 24, 2023)

Cirque Italia is the collaboration of the American dream and the tenacious leadership of one strong Italian entrepreneur, Manuel Rebecchi. Cirque Italia Water Circus features a custom designed water stage that travels from city to city. The stage holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move. With this “unique feature” under the tent, guests will be surprised, for it’s a show of its own! Click here for tickets!