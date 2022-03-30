Taylor Dean joins us on First Coast Living and talks about how her dreams came true becoming a skater for Disney on Ice. Taylor takes us behind the scenes and talks about her favorite part of the show and all the magical details you need to know before heading out to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The show runs Thursday, March 31st to Sunday, April 3rd. Go to www.disneyonice.com for more information.
Disney on Ice: Dream Big Comes to Jacksonville (FCL March 30, 2022)
Imagination has no age as our favorite Disney characters restore the magic on ice with toe and edge jumps that make us dream big once again.