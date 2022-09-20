Disney announces new ship, news island destination

The Disney Treasure is scheduled to arrive in 2024

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Joshn D'Amaro unveiled details on Disney's sixth ship named Disney Treasure. It's scheduled for delivery in 2024 and is the second of three new ships planned through 2025. The Disney Wish set sail in July 2022.

D'Amaro also shared work has begun on a seconds island in the Bahamas at a place called Lighthouse Point.

At Lighthouse Point, travelers will enjoy the beaches, recreation center, dining, shopping, a water playground and a cultural pavilion.

Disney committed to develop less than 20 percent of the property and to supply 90 percent of the site's power from solar energy.