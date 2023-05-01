x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Discussing slavery in classrooms with new children's book (FCL Jan. 5, 2023)

Kwame Alexander tells the story of American slavery through the voice of a teacher struggling to help her students fully understand.

More Videos

"#1 New York Times Bestselling and award-winning author of The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, pens a powerful picture book that tells the story of American slavery through the voice of a teacher struggling to help her students understand its harrowing history. With stunning mixed-media illustrations by newcomer Dare Coulter, this is a potent book for those who want to speak the truth. Perfect for family sharing, the classroom, and homeschooling." Visit kwamealexander.com for more information.

Before You Leave, Check This Out