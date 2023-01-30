x
First Coast Living

Difference between unhealthy and abusive relationships (FCL Jan. 30, 2023)

Hubbard House CEO, Dr. Gail Patin shares important information on relationships and how the organization can help.

In a healthy relationship, both parties are comfortable speaking openly with each other, sharing their thoughts and feelings, etc. In an unhealthy relationship, maybe one or both parties don’t feel like they can or want to speak openly. They hold it in, may build resentment, etc. That’s still something that can be worked on by the couple, if both parties want to come to the table to strengthen the relationship. In an abusive relationship, the victim likely feels it is unsafe for them to share their thoughts/feelings. If they try to have their partner work on their communication skills, that partner would likely refuse and the situation could become dangerous. So, it’s generally not safe to practice the healthy relationship skill of building open communication with an abuser.

For 45 years, Hubbard House has served the community, helping local domestic violence survivors and their children. 

24-HOUR HOTLINE:  (904) 354-3114

24-HOUR TEXTLINE: (904) 210-3698

Visit hubbardhouse.org for more information.

