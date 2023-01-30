Difference between unhealthy and abusive relationships (FCL Jan. 30, 2023)

In a healthy relationship, both parties are comfortable speaking openly with each other, sharing their thoughts and feelings, etc. In an unhealthy relationship, maybe one or both parties don’t feel like they can or want to speak openly. They hold it in, may build resentment, etc. That’s still something that can be worked on by the couple, if both parties want to come to the table to strengthen the relationship. In an abusive relationship, the victim likely feels it is unsafe for them to share their thoughts/feelings. If they try to have their partner work on their communication skills, that partner would likely refuse and the situation could become dangerous. So, it’s generally not safe to practice the healthy relationship skill of building open communication with an abuser.