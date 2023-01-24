Dietitian tips to support your New Year's goals (FCL Jan. 24, 2023)

Many Americans are looking to improve not only their diet but their sleep, too. Registered dietitian, Jasmine Westbrooks shares tips for both.

Example video title will go here for this video

If your wellness goals for 2023 included improved nutrition and sleep then you’re not alone. Many Americans are looking to improve their diet and their sleep and we were joined by nutrition expert Jasmine Westbrooks with tips for both.

Jasmine is a Registered Dietitian and highlighted a new product - The NEW Good Night Nutrition Shakes and Protein Hot Cocoa Mix are the newest protein offering from protein fan favorite - Premier Protein. They are the first to help support a healthy sleep routine with the addition of a unique nighttime protein blend.

Premier Protein Good Night contains 10g of protein and essential vitamins and minerals like magnesium and zinc which can have a calming effect on my body. They also offer a Protein Hot Cocoa mix too!