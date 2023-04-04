LIVING WITH KIDNEY DISEASE IS HARD in so many ways including finding ways to fit dialysis into the hustle and bustle of every day life. Imagine how difficult this would be not only for the average person but a recording artist who is on the roads months at a time. David Rush shares his story on how new technology has changed everything for the better! Go to Tablohomenow.com for more information.
Dialysis at Home is Here and it's a Game-Changer (FCL Apr. 4, 2023)
David Rush shares his upbeat story about new advanced technology makes things so much easier for him including living more of a normal life.