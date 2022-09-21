Details on the 2nd Annual Taco & Tequila Festival (FCL Sept. 21, 2022)

The 2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival experience and fundraiser is coming back to Jax, but this year as a 2-DAY festival in Riverside Park next to Historic 5 Points! The festival will feature Mexican cuisine from over 20 restaurants and food trucks, as well as tequila stations, craft margaritas, local makers, games, live music, and more! The festival is a fundraiser for several local Jacksonville nonprofits benefiting the arts, community enrichment and education here on the First Coast. Visit eventbrite.com/e/2022-jacksonville-taco-tequila-festival-tickets-325191254797 for more information and to get tickets.