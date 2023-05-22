Details on this year's Palatka Blue Crab Festival (FCL May 22, 2023)

Get ready to throw your claws in the air Memorial Day weekend 2023 at the annual Palatka Blue Crab Festival!
Happening May 26, 27 and 28, this beloved event features national headliners, full-day concert line-ups of regional musicians, dozens of vendors and food trucks, activities and entertainment for all ages, and a massive kids’ zone. Click here for this year's special events and concert line-up.
This family-friendly festival (which has been around for nearly 30 years!) takes place the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day in downtown Palatka and along the scenic waterfront.
Visitpalatkabluecrabfestival.com for more information.