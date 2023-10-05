Details on this year's Florida Theatre benefit ball (FCL May 10, 2023)

Join in on the fun (May 20th) when the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre is transformed into "The Florida Theatre Ball: Big Easy Style," presented by Dex Imaging.

The evening will start with complimentary valet parking outside the historic Florida Theatre; guests can then head inside for drinks (craft cocktails, beer, wine, slushies, etc.) from the Florida Theatre bar.

New Orleans-inspired dinner and dessert stations will be available throughout the building from The Bread & Board—coffee from The Flamingo will also be available.

The evening will feature a live auction, silent auction, and performances from The Band Be Easy and Let's Ride Brass Band.

Guests can take photos at a 360 Video Booth and by photographers throughout the building.

A Voodoo Lounge, Night Market, and Casino will be set up for patrons to enjoy throughout the evening.

As guests exit The Ball, they can soak up the last seconds of the evening with a hot dog from Tasty Dog underneath the Florida Theatre Marquee; a beloved tradition started at the Florida Theatre's benefit party in 2022.