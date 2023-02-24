The Annual Allbreed Cat and Household Pets Cat Show will be held on Saturday & Sunday, February 25th & 26th, 2023 at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center from 9:30 am to 4:30 p.m. each day. Adults pay just $5.00. Seniors, college students with ID, and children under 8 are only $3.00. Click here for more information.
Details on this weekend's Ancient City Cat Show (FCL Feb. 24, 2023)
The show will feature more than 150 cats and kittens, cat vendors, local animal rescue Feline Canopy of Care with adoptable cats and kittens, and a food truck.