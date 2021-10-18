Details on the upcoming musical, All Together Now! A global event celebrating local theatre (FCL Oct. 18, 2021)

All Together Now! features songs from Music Theatre International's beloved catalogue of musicals. MTI’s President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, “MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy." Visit stageaurora.ticketleap.com for tickets.
The show's Artistic Director and EWU Assistant Professor, Alvenia Derban discusses the importance of local theatre.