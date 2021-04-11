Jacksonville writer, Bill Delaney has a deep passion for his hometown and a keen interest in underrepresented stories. His book highlights the weird, wonderful and obscure things to see all the way from Fernandina Beach to St. Augustine. The guided tour will walk you through Jacksonville, where you'll see a few stops from his book. Visit thejaxsonmag.com for more information.
Details on the upcoming Jacksonville walking tour (FCL Nov. 4, 2021)
The "Secret Jacksonville" book comes to life on this 1.5 mile downtown walking tour on November 6th.