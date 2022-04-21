The Taylor Belle Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with youth in Northeast Florida and surrounding areas. From after school programs to summer camps, the foundation helps kids and teens learn habits for healthy living that they can carry into adulthood. Visit taylorbfoundation.org for more information.
Details on The Taylor Belle Foundation's upcoming job fair (FCL Apr. 21, 2022)
The Taylor Belle Foundation founder, Benjamin Ballard shares details on the foundation and the job fair April 23rd.