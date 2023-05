Round up your pups for a day that's sure to be rad! The event takes place this weekend (May 20th) at Flagler Beach.

After a amazing first year raising money for dogs in need, this year will be huge!

Location: S 5th St. walkover on A1A, just south of the pier

Time: 8 a.m.

What to expect:

Free dog surf session, costume contest, surf competition, activities for the kids, dog specialty vendors, rescue dogs, EVERYTHING!

100% of the money raised benefits K9s for Warriors, Flagler Humane Society, SMART of Flagler County