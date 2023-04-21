x
First Coast Living

Details on the Beaches Library Comic Fest (FCL Apr. 21, 2023)

Calling all cosplayers! Don't miss this mini con celebration of fandom culture this Saturday (Apr. 22) at Beaches Library.

Beaches Library Comic Fest 2023 is back! Same place, same great fun, just a new name.

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 

What to expect:

Gaming, fandom crafts, Superhero story time, LEGO building, a Rubik's Cube race, face painting and other fun activities. Dress up for the costume contest and a chance to win prizes.

Featuring:

  • Music and dancing with DJ Mario Lambert
  • Michael Regina, author of the Adamsville Trilogy and The Sleepover
  • Ghostbusters of Middleburg
  • Last Council Saber Academy demonstrations
  • Jay Woodley, make up 
  • Fletcher High School Band mini concert
  • Kahoot! Trivia
  • Atlantic Coast High School's Nerd Club 
  • DCAZ, Duval Comic and Zines

Sponsored by the Friends of the Beaches Branch Library

Visit jaxpubliclibrary.org for more information.

