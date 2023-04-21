Details on the Beaches Library Comic Fest (FCL Apr. 21, 2023)

Beaches Library Comic Fest 2023 is back! Same place, same great fun, just a new name.
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
What to expect:
Gaming, fandom crafts, Superhero story time, LEGO building, a Rubik's Cube race, face painting and other fun activities. Dress up for the costume contest and a chance to win prizes.
Featuring:
- Music and dancing with DJ Mario Lambert
- Michael Regina, author of the Adamsville Trilogy and The Sleepover
- Ghostbusters of Middleburg
- Last Council Saber Academy demonstrations
- Jay Woodley, make up
- Fletcher High School Band mini concert
- Kahoot! Trivia
- Atlantic Coast High School's Nerd Club
- DCAZ, Duval Comic and Zines
Sponsored by the Friends of the Beaches Branch Library
Visit jaxpubliclibrary.org for more information.